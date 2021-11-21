Private Capital Management LLC Buys 10,180 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Asure Software comprises approximately 7.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.40% of Asure Software worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Asure Software by 103.7% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 755,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 122.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 420.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 96,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Asure Software by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 54,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 million, a P/E ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

