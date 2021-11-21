Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $130.85 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $130,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.74. 75,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,932. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $136.07 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.02.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

