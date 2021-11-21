8,800 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,917,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,281,498. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.