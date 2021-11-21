Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 814,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,334. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

