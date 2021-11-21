Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target at $20.33

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE AKR traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 281,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

