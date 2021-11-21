MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $26.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 375,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.65 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.