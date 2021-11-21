Brokerages Anticipate BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). BeyondSpring posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

BYSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

