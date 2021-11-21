Stonnington Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $185.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.