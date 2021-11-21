Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Brigham Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 116.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.8%.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth $396,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

