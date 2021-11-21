Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $195.30 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

