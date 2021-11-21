Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.09.

CFLT stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.70. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $4,018,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,746 shares of company stock valued at $100,169,795 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,452,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

