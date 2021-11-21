China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 188,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth $33,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $2.4742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.