Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

