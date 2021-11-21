Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the October 14th total of 378,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Shares of PKE opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.85. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.