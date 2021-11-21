McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,227,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

