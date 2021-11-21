United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 203.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

