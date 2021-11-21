Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264,315 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 862,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,159,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

