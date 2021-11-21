First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 168 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

