5,000 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Shares of DFS opened at $114.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

