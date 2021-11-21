iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28.

