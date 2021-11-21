Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.