Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 576.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $644.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $662.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.01. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

