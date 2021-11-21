TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Down 12.2% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $5,660.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

