Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 35.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 309.9% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $568.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.53. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.70 and a 12-month high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.