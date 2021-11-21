Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Lowered by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

