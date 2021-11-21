Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 76.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

