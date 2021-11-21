Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

