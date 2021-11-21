General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 54,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

