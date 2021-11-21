Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Progressive by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Progressive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,321. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.07.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

