Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 538 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,950,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

