Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $692.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.