CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CUBE opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

