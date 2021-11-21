Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $39,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after buying an additional 300,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

