Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 89,752 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 6.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $125,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70.

