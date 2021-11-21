Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $898,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of PLTR opened at $21.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,959,760.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745,238 shares of company stock valued at $192,669,690 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

