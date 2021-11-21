Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.08.

Shares of FBHS opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.46 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

