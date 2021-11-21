Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

MNTV stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.27. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,032 shares of company stock worth $2,468,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

