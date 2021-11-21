Cottage Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. AXA S.A. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in LCI Industries by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in LCI Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $122.99 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

