Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 218.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $355.91 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $292.20 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

