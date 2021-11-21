Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Decreases By 27.1%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the October 14th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

CLMT stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.