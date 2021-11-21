UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $9.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWMC stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. UWM has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

