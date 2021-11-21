Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Drops By 21.9%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CBMB opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. CBM Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBMB. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CBM Bancorp by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CBM Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CBM Bancorp by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBM Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

