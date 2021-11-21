Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRWS opened at $7.71 on Friday. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Crafts by 10.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 460,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,621 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

