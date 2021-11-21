Centaur Hits Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centaur has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $455,809.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00219114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00087842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

