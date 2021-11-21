Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOOF. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 183.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,541,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

