Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

