Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 3,071 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

EXTR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $703,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

