Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 18,030 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,174,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $19.91 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $679.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

