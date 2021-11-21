JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. JinkoSolar accounts for about 1.8% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

