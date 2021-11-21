Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 2.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $230.03 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $230.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average is $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.